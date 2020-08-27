Rape Cases Increases In Nepal

The incidence of rape have been increasing over the years with the previous fiscal year 2019/20 recording 2,144 cases of rape and 687 cases of rape attempt where most victims were minor girls reports The Rising Nepal.

Citing the record of Nepal Police, the daily said that compared to the former fiscal year 2018/19, the cases were less in 2019/20; however, the incidents of rape have soared in the past two years compared to earlier years.

While 2,230 incidents of rape and 786 rape attempts were recorded in the fiscal year 2018/19, the data of Nepal Police show that 1,480 cases of rape and 727 rape attempts were reported in 2017/18.

“All the departments begin the investigation and search of criminals as soon as they are informed. While some cases take time due to lack of concrete evidences, offenders are arrested at the earliest in most of the cases,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuber Kadayat, central police spokesperson.

The record of Nepal Police shows that 100 per cent of rape cases were solved in 2015/16, 85.31 per cent of cases in 2016/17 and 99.59 per cent of cases in 2017/18.

With nearly 6,000 cases of rape and attempt to rape, several incidents where criminals meted out other crimes to the victims alongside rape have also been recorded in the past two fiscal years.

In 2019/20, 34 cases of abduction and rape, two cases of rape and murder and two cases of rape and attempt to murder were recorded while 15 cases of human trafficking and rape, 47 cases of abduction and rape, 11 cases of rape and murder and three cases of child marriage and rape were reported in 2018/19.