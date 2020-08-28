Heavy Is Likely To Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim

The monsoon trough is now passing through Gorakhpur, Patna, Dhanbad, and then towards center of well marked low pressure area close to southern parts of Nepal.

A well marked low pressure area is over Chattisgadh and adjoining area. It is moving to west-north-west regions.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.