Heavy Is Likely To Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim

Heavy Is Likely To Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim

Aug. 28, 2020, 7:08 a.m.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Gorakhpur, Patna, Dhanbad, and then towards center of well marked low pressure area close to southern parts of Nepal.

A well marked low pressure area is over Chattisgadh and adjoining area. It is moving to west-north-west regions.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support
Aug 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day
Aug 27, 2020
Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday
Aug 27, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August
Aug 27, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 24 Million Globally With 15.6 Recovery
Aug 27, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Gndaki, Karnali, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Update And Forecast For August 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike In August By Agencies Aug 28, 2020
Hurricane Laura Hit The US State Of Louisiana By Agencies Aug 28, 2020
Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent By News Desk Aug 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75