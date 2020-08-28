India Reports Over 77,000 COVID-19 Cases In Friday

Aug. 28, 2020, 8:54 p.m.

India’s Covid Tally on Friday rose to 3,387,500 with 77,266 new cases in 24 hours. The death toll was recorded at 61,529, as per latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 has reached close to 4 crore in the country. India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the second consecutive day, the health ministry said.

In other news, Haryana government has revised its previous order and said that all shops, malls, and offices shall remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays till further orders.

This revised decision comes barely a week after the government had re-imposed weekend lockdown restrictions ordering that all shops and offices (except those dealing in essential services) shall remain shut.

For most of August, India has been reporting the highest number of new cases in the world, more than even the United States and Brazil, the only two countries which have a bigger caseload than India. Globally, over 24 million people have been infected with Covid-19 so far, including 830,205 deaths.

Source: The Indian Express

