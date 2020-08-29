Nepal Publishes Regular International Flight Schedule For September

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has published the flight schedules for the month of September. The government has decided to start international scheduled flights from September 1.

According to a scheduled published by the ministry, 60 regular flights and 27 chartered flights will be allowed to take off and land from Tribhuwan International Airport.

The schedule will be continuing until September 30. Those fights permitted to enter Nepal included Malindo Air, Malaysian Airlines, Turkis Airlines, Cathay Dragon, Korean Air, China Southern, Air China, Air Arabia, Qatar Air and Fly Dubai.

Nepal Airlines and Himalayan Airlines will also operate flight to different destinations.