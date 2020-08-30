Kathmandu Valley Records 429 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 429 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. This is the single-day highest recorded by the Kathmandu Valley. Of this, 372 in Kathmandu followed by Lalitpur 12 and Bhaktapur 45.

He also said that in 12717 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 429 persons were found with the virus infection.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 1, Okhaldhunga 4, Jhapa 11, Panchthar 1, Morang 49, Sunsari 33, Sankhuwasabha 2, Dhanusa 75, Parsa 46, Bara 82, Mahotari 37, Saptari 6, Sarlahi 34, Siraha 26, Chitwan 90, Dhading 3, Makwanpur 9, Sindhupalchowk 2, Ramechhap 1, Sindhuli 5, Kaski 5, Gorkha 5, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Tanahu 4, Baglung 3, Arghakhnchi 3, Kapilvastu 25, Gulmi 6, Nawalparasi 21, Dang 5, Nawalparasi 21, Palpa 8, Banke14, Pyuthan 5, Bardia 3, Rupandehi 61, Achham 8, Kanchanpur 1, Kailali 6, Doti 11, Darchula 2 and Bajhang 47.

Professor Dr. Gautam has confirmed 1221 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the single highest case in Nepal. With this, the total number reaches 38561

He said that 267 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 17518 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10612 are in institutional isolation and 6906 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 14 deaths today. With this 38561 infection, there are 17518 in isolation, 20822 recovery and 221 deaths.