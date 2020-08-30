Landslides Buried At Least 12 People In Kalikot District

Landslides Buried At Least 12 People In Kalikot District

Aug. 30, 2020, 3:26 p.m.

A landslide caused by torrential rain damaged five houses and buried more than 12 persons at Tilagupha Municipality-1 in Kalikot district reports Gorkhapatra.

According to eyewitness, houses of Lali Nepali, Mandir Katuwal, Dhanpati Bk and Bir Bherikar were hit by the landslides reports the daily.

Dead body of a 5-year old child, Nirajan Shahi, has been recovered from the incident site. According to local people all the 12 persons may have been buried inside the houses pulled down by the landslides. However, two persons were rescued and sent to Karnali Academy of Health Sciences for treatment.

Chief of the Kalikot District Police Office said that police communication set did not work and a team led by police inspector was sent to the incident site.

As the landslides came down from the hilly slopes above the Karnali Highway, the highway has also been obstructed.

Agencies

Two Killed In A Jeep Accident In Waling
Aug 30, 2020
COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925
Aug 30, 2020
Four Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Phase-3 Clinical Trials
Aug 30, 2020
Nepal To Restrict Upon Arrival Visa For Foreigners From September 1
Aug 30, 2020
Messi, Ronaldo And Guardiola Will Join PSG
Aug 30, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Towards Enhanced Disaster Risk Reduction In The Koshi River Basin: A Look At The Downstream Reaches Of Bihar In India By KRIPA SHRESTHA & NISHIKANT GUPTA 5 days, 3 hours ago
Identity Of 10 Persons Missing Swept Away By River Disclosed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
231 Die, 77 Go Missing In Floods And Landslides In The Last Three Years By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Sindhupalchowk Landslides: 11 Bodies Among 36 Missing Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
36 People Are Missing In A Lanslide In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Eight Buried By A Landslide In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 429 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 38561 With 1221 New Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2020
India Sets Global Record With Single-day Rise In Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS Aug 30, 2020
Two Killed In A Jeep Accident In Waling By Agencies Aug 30, 2020
COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925 By Agencies Aug 30, 2020
Four Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Phase-3 Clinical Trials By Agencies Aug 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75