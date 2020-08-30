Two Killed In A Jeep Accident In Waling

Two people have died and two injured in a road accident that took place at Majakot in Waling municipality-5 reports RSS.

The accident involving an ambulance jeep (Ba. 2 Jha. 4011) took place at around 5:00 this morning.

According to RSS, The deceased has been identified as Bhanu Bhakta Gaire,35, of Chapakot municipality-9 and Shyam Pangeni,25, of Chapakot-10, according to chief of Ward Police Office in Waling, Hari Subedi.

The two died during treatment at the Garhau primary hospital.

The ambulance was on its way to Chapakot from Kathmandu when it fell some 250 meters below the road.

The injured Surendra Bhandari,31, and Pabitra Pokharel,28, of Chapakot-9 have been taken to Pokhara after treatment at the primary hospital.