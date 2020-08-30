Two Killed In A Jeep Accident In Waling

Two Killed In A Jeep Accident In Waling

Aug. 30, 2020, 11:34 a.m.

Two people have died and two injured in a road accident that took place at Majakot in Waling municipality-5 reports RSS.

The accident involving an ambulance jeep (Ba. 2 Jha. 4011) took place at around 5:00 this morning.

According to RSS, The deceased has been identified as Bhanu Bhakta Gaire,35, of Chapakot municipality-9 and Shyam Pangeni,25, of Chapakot-10, according to chief of Ward Police Office in Waling, Hari Subedi.

The two died during treatment at the Garhau primary hospital.

The ambulance was on its way to Chapakot from Kathmandu when it fell some 250 meters below the road.

The injured Surendra Bhandari,31, and Pabitra Pokharel,28, of Chapakot-9 have been taken to Pokhara after treatment at the primary hospital.

Agencies

COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925
Aug 30, 2020
Four Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Phase-3 Clinical Trials
Aug 30, 2020
Nepal To Restrict Upon Arrival Visa For Foreigners From September 1
Aug 30, 2020
Messi, Ronaldo And Guardiola Will Join PSG
Aug 30, 2020
Arsenal Defeats Liverpool In Penalties
Aug 30, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Rape Cases Increases In Nepal By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Police Arrested Angolan National For Swindling Rs 4.8 Through Online By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Three Dead, 32 Injured In A Bus Accident In Doti By News Desk 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Police Public A Women Allegedly Involved In Cold-Blooded Murder In Gongabu By News Desk 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Police Recovered A Dead Body In Gongabu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925 By Agencies Aug 30, 2020
Four Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Phase-3 Clinical Trials By Agencies Aug 30, 2020
Nepal To Restrict Upon Arrival Visa For Foreigners From September 1 By Agencies Aug 30, 2020
Thousands Marched In Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs By REUTERS Aug 30, 2020
Nepal’s New Electricity Bill Water For Power By Ramesh Bhushal Aug 30, 2020
Messi, Ronaldo And Guardiola Will Join PSG By Agencies Aug 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75