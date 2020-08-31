Bangladesh Reports 42 Death, 1,897 COVID-19 Infection And 3,044 Recover

Aug. 31, 2020, 8:38 a.m.

Forty-two people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reports The Daily Star. A total of 11,934 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.Link

According to the daily, the total number of deaths has now reached 4,248 and the death rate stands at 1.37 percent.

A total of 1,897 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,10,822, added the press release.

The current positivity rate is 15.90 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 20.21 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.

Meanwhile, 3,044 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,01,907 and the recovery rate at 64.96 percent.

Four hundred and ten people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 35 were male and seven were female while three were between 21-30 years old, two were between 31-40, four between 41-50, nine within 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old.

Agencies

