Embassy Of India, Kathmandu To Organize Photography Contest

Since time immemorial, India and Nepal share deep-rooted socio-cultural connect and people to people ties. To cherish this special and unique bond, Embassy of India and B.P. Koirala India-Nepal Foundation announce ‘MaitriThrough My Lens’ Photography Contest.

It will celebrate this multi-faceted relationship between the people of two great countries through the language of photography. Contestants may focus on themes that capture the common threads of bonhomie in the field of arts, architecture, dance, education, religion, festivals and celebrations etc. They may also focus on socio-economic development and iconic projects which capture partnership of both the countries towards economic prosperity.

Eligibility criteria: The contestant should be a Nepali Citizen, Entry Guidelines:

ll entries must be in JPEG format., each entry must be representative of the central theme “India – Nepal Friendship”.

Similarly, participants must ensure that the entries submitted are of good quality and high resolution.

There is no entry fee for this competition. Contestants can submit more than one entry subject to the condition that only 1 prize can be given to any contestant.

The cost of making the photo is to be borne by the applicant and NO reimbursement for the same will be given by the Embassy.

Participants submitting the Photos for the competition are solely responsible for copyright regulations, if any. Their undertaking that the Photos don’t infringe on any copyrights or intellectual property rights is inherent and included in their act of submission of their entries to this competition.

Competition timelines: The entries may be sent starting from 31st August 2020 on our email id (indembphotocomp2020@gmail.com). Deadline-30th September, 2020.

The name of winners will be announced on the Embassy website and social media handles (Twitter & Facebook) of Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Winner will receives Rs. 50,000 cash prize followed by Rs.30,000.00 second, Rs.15000.00 and consolation prize of Rs. 6000.00 each for five.