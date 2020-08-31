Heavy Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 and 2

Aug. 31, 2020, 6:59 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Province 2.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

The well-marked low pressure area is now over North East Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon trough is now passing through India close to Southern parts of Nepal.

