Heavy Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 and 2

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

The well-marked low pressure area is now over North East Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon trough is now passing through India close to Southern parts of Nepal.