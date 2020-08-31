Kathmandu Valley Records 298 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 298 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11,129 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 298 persons were found to be infected with the virus in the Valley itself, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the new cases, 190 were detected in Kathmandu, 41 were detected in Bhaktapur and 67 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Okhaldhunga 1, Khotang 1, Jhapa 5, Morang 19, Sunsari 25, Sankhuwasabha 3, Dhanusa 31, Parsa 34, Bara 23, Mahotari 6, Saptari 22, Sarlahi 103, Rautahat 1 Siraha 5, Chitwan 71, Kavre 13, Dhading 1, Makwanpur 42, Sindhupalchowk 1, Ramechhap 2, Sindhuli 5, Kaski 3, Gorkha 13, Tanahu 22, Nawalparasi (East) 4, Lamjung 6,Baglung 4, Arghakhnchi 2, Kapilvastu 1, Nawalparasi 2, Palpa 1 Bardia 2, Banke 14,Rupandehi 11, Jumla 1, Surkhet 28 Acham 23 Kanchanpur 7, Kailali 16, Doti1, Bajhang and Baitadi 2.

Moreover, some 899 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the nation on Monday, taking the national tally to 39,460 including 21,410 cases of recovery.

He said that 588 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 17822 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10701 are in institutional isolation and 7121 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 7 deaths today. With this 39460 infection, there are 17822 in isolation, 21410 recovery and 228 deaths.