Mayor Shakya And Dr. Bhola Rijal Admitted To Isolation Ward

Aug. 31, 2020, 8:51 p.m.

Kathmandu’s Mayor Bidya Sunder Shakya and Senior Gyanacoligist Dr. Bhola Rijal have been infected with COVID-19.

Mohan Bastola, press advisor to Mayor Shakya, confirmed that Shrestha had tested positive for COVID-19.

Shakya's swab sample was taken two days ago for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Until now, he has not shown any symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection.

Senior gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Bhola Rijal has tested positive for COVID-19. He and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that he was in the isolation ward at Dhumbarahi-based Hams Hospital.

