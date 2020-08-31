Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 39460 With 899 New Cases On Monday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 899 cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number reaches 39460.More

He also said that in 11129 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 899 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 588 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 17822 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10701 are in institutional isolation and 7121 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 7 deaths today. With this 39460 infection, there are 17822 in isolation, 21410 recovery and 228 deaths.