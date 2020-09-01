Kathmandu Valley Records Single Day Highest COVID-19 Cases, Recording 481 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the valley until now.

In 12,088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 481 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the new cases, 393 were detected in Kathmandu, 30 were detected in Bhaktapur and 58 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 1, Okhaldhunga 2, Khotang 2, Jhapa 14, Panchthar 1, Morang 12, Sunsari 56, Dhanusa 1, Parsa 2, Bara 11, Mahottari 2, Rautahat 5, Saptari 1, Sarlahi 19, Kavre 8, Chitwan 45, Dolakha 11, Dhading 11, Nuwakot 2, Makwanpur 6, Rasuwa 1, Ramechhap 2, Sindhuli 6, Sindhupalchowk 1, Kaski 4, Gorkha 8, Tanahun 5, Nawalparasi 15, Parbat 1, Lamjung 32, Argakhanchi 9, Kapilvastu 7, Gulmib13, Dang 13, Nawalparasi west 4, Palpa ` `, Pyuthan 1, Bardiya 7, Banke 33, Rukum (East) 1, Rupandehi 91, Jumla 2, Dailekh 1, Salyan 1, Surkhet 1, Achcham 13, Kanchanpur 4, Kailali 20, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 14, Bajhang 40 and Baitadi 12.

Professor Dr. Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1069 cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number reaches 40529.

He also said that in 12,088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,069 persons, 344 females and 725 males, were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He said that 768 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 18,112 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10,832 are in institutional isolation and 7,280 are in home isolation. Some 7,390 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 127 are admitted to the ICU and 17 are receiving treatment with a ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 40,529 including 22,178 cases of recovery and 11 death cases.