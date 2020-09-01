Nepal Resume Regular International Flight From Today

Nepal Resume Regular International Flight From Today

Sept. 1, 2020, 6:43 p.m.

After a five-month-long suspension in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown, the international flights have resumed from today with certain security protocols reports RSS.

Earlier, the government had decided to allow international flights from some countries where the RT PCR testing was accessible. As allowed, regular flights would take place with the condition that there will be no more than 500 air passengers each day.

However, chartered international flights could also be operated even during this time.

According to RSS, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has already unveiled the schedules for both the regular and chartered flights for the month of September.

Only Nepali nationals, diplomats and officials from different countries assigned to work in their Nepal-based missions and UN officials would be allowed to come to Nepal in the regular flights from the countries where the RT PCR testing is accessible. The countries include Malaysia, UAE, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, China, Australia, USA, Canada and EU member countries.

However, the passengers’ arrival from the regular flights is not allowed from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries with difficulties in PCR testing.

In the first day of the regular flights, an aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation is scheduled to fly to Narita of Japan at 1:00 tonight.

Nepal had suspended the international flights from the very beginning of the lockdown order imposed in March. Since then, Nepal had rescue chartered flights to repatriate stranded Nepali migrant workers from the destination countries and cargo flights were also made to bring in essential health materials.

Nepal Airlines Corporation is operating only one flight today. NAC's wide-body aircraft will fly towards Narita of Japan tonight, the Tribhuvan International Airport Office stated.

The other private airlines companies are not conducting any international flights today, except the chartered ones. However, there will be five chartered flights today. A NAC aircraft has already flown towards its destination this morning while the Himalaya Airlines is also operating a chartered flight.

Nepal Airlines will bring in stranded Nepalis from Doha and Kuwait while Himalaya Airlines will bring passengers from Doha and Kunming of China. Similarly, Air Arabia will also conduct a chartered flight tonight to bring back stranded Nepalis from Sharjah.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Records Single Day Highest COVID-19 Cases, Recording 481 New Cases
Sep 01, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 40529 With 1069 New Cases On Tuesday
Sep 01, 2020
Asia-Pacific Convene Virtual UN FAO Conference
Sep 01, 2020
British Diplomat Richard Morris Missing Body Found
Sep 01, 2020
India-Nepal Economic Ties Are Strong And Faring Well, Says Policy-makers In PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Webinar
Sep 01, 2020

More on Tourism

MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Only Twenty Percent Hotel Will Be Opened Now: Shreejana Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Chinese Aircraft Grounded Due To Heavy Operational Loss: Nepal Airlines Corporation By Agencies 1 month ago
ICIMD Warns Possibility Of Outburst Of Four Glacial Lakes In Sankhuwasabha By Agencies 1 month ago
Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Himalaya Airlines To Start Fourth Phase Of Repatriation Flights From July 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

India Leads Global Rise In New Weekly COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Decline: WHO By REUTERS Sep 01, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records Single Day Highest COVID-19 Cases, Recording 481 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 40529 With 1069 New Cases On Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2020
Asia-Pacific Convene Virtual UN FAO Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2020
PRESIDENT LATE MUKHERJEE: Demise Of A Friend By Keshab Poudel Sep 01, 2020
British Diplomat Richard Morris Missing Body Found By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75