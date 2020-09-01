Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 40529 With 1069 New Cases On Tuesday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1069 cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number reaches 40529.More

He also said that in 12,088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,069 persons, 344 females and 725 males, were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He said that 768 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 18,112 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10,832 are in institutional isolation and 7,280 are in home isolation. Some 7,390 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 127 are admitted to the ICU and 17 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 40,529 including 22,178 cases of recovery and 11 death cases.