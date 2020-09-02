India’s Covid-19 Positive Cases Reach 37.6 Lakh

India Coronavirus Cases, Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: India's Covid-19 tally of 37.6 lakh includes 8,01,282 patients who are undergoing treatment for the disease, 29,019,09 who have recovered and 66,333 fatalities.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose by 78,357 on Tuesday, taking the country’s Covid-19 count to over 37.6 lakh (37,69,524). The overall tally includes 8,01,282 patients who are undergoing treatment for the disease and 29,019,09 who have recovered. On Tuesday, India reported 1,045 deaths due to the virus, taking the toll to 66,333.

India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world. For many days till Monday, the country reported over 75,000 cases. On Monday, however, the figure came down to less than 70,000 cases. This dip is not new. In fact, cases seem to drop every Monday due to lower testing over the weekends, which results in the discovery of fewer infections.

However, India remains behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total number of cases and deaths. The US has over 60 lakh cases and 180,000 deaths, while Brazil has nearly 40 lakh cases and more than 122,000 deaths.

Maharashtra, which has over one-fourth of India’s cases, crossed the 8 lakh mark on Tuesday. The state detected 15,765 new infections, taking its tally to 8,08,306. With 320 deaths, the toll in Maharashtra rose to 24,903. Pune is now ground zero, reporting the highest number of active cases in India. On Tuesday, the city reported 1,738 new cases, taking its tally to 1,73,747.