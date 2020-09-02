Kathmandu Valley Records 388 COVID-19 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 388 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12548 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 388 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the new cases, 350 were detected in Kathmandu, 9 were detected in Bhaktapur and 29 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 1, Okhaldhunga 2, Khotang 2, Jhapa 11, Dhankuta 2, Panchthar 1, Bhojpur 3, Morang 53, Sunsari 72, Dhanusa 63, Parsa 49, Bara 23, Mahottari 31, Rautahat 18, Saptari 12, Sarlahi, Siraha 15 50, Kavre 1, Chitwan 43, Dhading 2, Nuwakot 1, Makwanpur 33, Ramechhap 2, Sindhuli 1, Sindhupalchowk 2, Kaski 24, Gorkha 1, Tanahun 4, Nawalparasi East 16, Parbat 1, Lamjung 19, Syanja 1 Argakhanchi 1, Dang 6, Palpa 1 Pyuthan 2, Bardia 5 Nawalparasi west 3, Palpa 1, Banke 41,Rupandehi 27,Rolpa 1, Kalikot 21, Jumla 37, Dailekh 1, Achham 1, Kailali 13, Kanchanpur 3, Dadeldhura 1, Baitadi 1 and Bajhang 9.

He said that 1112 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 percent.

Currently, there are 18,108 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10,493 are in institutional isolation and 7,615 are in home isolation. Some 6,766 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 144 are admitted to ICU and 18 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 41,649 including 23,290 cases of recovery and 12 death cases.