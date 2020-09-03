Nepal Records 1,228 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Reaches 42,877

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.More

He said that in 13,413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,228 persons, 394 females and 834 males were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He also said that 917 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 18,413 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10,671 are in institutional isolation and 7,742 are in home isolation. Some 6,749 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 42,877 including 24,207 cases of recovery and 257 death cases.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 141 are admitted to ICU and 17 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.