Dhorpatan Landslide Swept Away 40 Households

Four among 14 who lost their lives to the flood and landslide occurred at Dhorpatan rural municipality-9, Bobang on Wednesday evening have been identified. The other 24 are still missing in the landslide reports RSS.

The deceased identified are Keshmaya BK, 26, Bire BK, 45, Jeewan BK, 22, and Dalle BK, 11, of Dhorpatan-9, police informed. The bodies retrieved from landslide debris are yet to be identified, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Regmi.

According to RSS, the postmortem of the identified would be carried out today. Search for the missing has been initiated since early this morning, Regmi said. Many people could not save their lives as the landslide occurred when they were asleep. However, some people had narrowly escaped the death trap.

As some of the bodies were found in parts it was difficult to identify the deceased, said Police Inspector Prakash Singh Bhandari, who was involved in the search operations. The landslide had swept away 40 households.

Most of the houses are beyond recognition. The rivulet is flowing through the human settlement.