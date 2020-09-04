TU And PU Start Virtual Examination

Rector of the university Prof. Dr. Shivlal Bhusal said that Many faculties of Tribhuvan University (TU) have started virtual classes of semester system by promoting the students to the upper semester without taking examinations.

The Rising Nepal reports that TU was still in a state of wait and see to conduct the examinations. He said that all the classes of semester system are now going on smoothly after it decided to run classes by upgrading the students. He also added that the process had begun to run the classes of annual system in the virtual mode.

Prof. Dr. Sushil Bahadur Bajrachaya, assistant dean of Institute of Engineering, Pulchok, said the IOE had announced the new semester from August 17 to December 15 with a decision to conduct both semesters’ examinations after that.

According to Bajracharya, about 17,000 students under IOE are now taking virtual classes after being promoted to the next semester.

Likewise Purbanchal University has decided to conduct examinations by alternative methods from mid-September. The university has stated that the regular examinations of the Bachelor and Master levels will be conducted through alternative methods.

Controller of Examinations of the University Prof. Dr. Surya Prasad Sangraula informed that the examinations would be conducted as per the decision of the Academic Council and the Executive Council. The information issued by the university stated that time-bound home-based method would be adopted under the alternative methods.

Dr. Sangraula said even if the exams are open, it is not possible for all the candidates to get the same marks because assessment of students’ ability will be as accurate as possible.

The university has already prepared the examination procedure. In time-bound home-based exam, question papers will be sent to each college by email half an hour before the examination is conducted. The college will send the question paper to the examinee’s email 15 minutes before the scheduled time of the examination.

An examinee student needs to write the answer in the given time limit and needs to send the picture or scanned copy of the answer sheet. Extra time will be allocated to send the answer sheet, said Dr. Sangraula reports the daily.