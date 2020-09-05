India Reports 86432 New COVID-19 On Saturday

India's cases rose to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561. There are 8,46,395 active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in the span of 24 hours ending 9 am Saturday. Recoveries surged to 31,07,223, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India’s total cases rose to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data showed. There are 8,46,395 active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload.

The Centre on Saturday exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, accounting for about 46 per cent of active COVID-19 cases and 52 per cent of deaths in the last 24 hours, to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and keep mortality rate below 1 per cent. The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management along with efficient monitoring at various levels to lower fatality, the Union Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for about 46 per cent of active cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 22 per cent of all active cases reported in a day, it said. ‘These three states also account for 52 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths reported across the country in a day. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35 per cent of all deaths registered in 24 hours,’ the ministry highlighted.

The Union Home Ministry also highlighted districts in each of these states that raised concern. In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor were highlighted as districts of concern and the need for daily monitoring of facility-wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities, increasing the number of ICU, oxygen beds and efficient clinical management were focused upon. (PTI)

ICMR issues advisory allowing ‘testing on demand’

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing “testing on demand” for individuals, but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on demand for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry”.

The ‘Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India’ (version VI), issued on Friday, said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

Source: The Indian Express