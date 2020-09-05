Kathmandu Valley Records 408 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 408 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus in the Valley, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that of the new cases, 326 were detected in Kathmandu, 45 were detected in Bhaktapur and 37 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 1, Udayapur 3, Okhadhunga 2, Jhapa 7, Morang 35, Sunsari 20, Parsa 10, Bara 13, Dhanusa 7, Mahottari 26, Saptari 20, Sarlahi 17, Siraha 41, Kavre 6, Chitwan 45, Dolakha 6, Dhading 1, Nuwakot 1, Makwanpur 35, Ramechhap 5, Sindhuli 2 , Kaski 23, Gorkha 17, Tanahun 3, Nawalparasi (East) 5, Parbat 1, Lamjung 22, Baglung 6, Syangja 3, Arghakachi 1 Kapilvastu 1, Gulmi 6, Dang 39, Nawalparasi (West) 13, Palpa 3, Pyuthan 1, Bardiya 7, Banke 62, Rupandehi 71, Rolpa 1, Jajarkot 3, Dailekh 3, Salyan 2, Kanchanpur 5, Kailali 4, Dadeldhura 1,Doti 2 and Bajhang 13.

Professor Dr. Gautam confirmed 1041 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this total reaches 45277. He said that 12473Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RCT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1041 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 9 people die due to COVID-19.

He also said that 1566 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 60 percent.

Currently, there are 17870 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9836 are in institutional isolation and 8004 are in home isolation. Some 6561 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 45277 including 27127 cases of recovery and 280 death cases.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 167 are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 24 are receiving a ventilator facility.