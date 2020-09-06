Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Province

Sept. 6, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

