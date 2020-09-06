People Residing Nearby Mahakali River In Nepal Urged To Stay Safe As Dhauliganga Dam In India to Release Water

The dam of Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Project based in Dhauliganga River in Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand, India is to be opened at 12 of September 6 to 6:45 AM on September 7 reports RSS.

According to a letter received from the NHPC Limited, Dhauliganga Power Station, Dharchula in Pithoragarh, the works of shift flushing (cleaning) have been scheduled from 12:00 midnight of September 6 to 6:30 pm of September 7 and the level of water in the Mahakali river will increase once the works get started, heightening the water-induced risk along the riverside area.

Baitadi's Chief District Officer Anand Poudel has called on the public not to travel towards the river bank during this period. People residing in an area from Sera to Kushmat Ghat have been urged to be cautious about the possible risk.

The District Administration Office informed the public by issuing a notice.

The barrage gates will remain open till the evening of June 29 and people residing on riverside have been urged to take precautions until the evening of June 30.

The cleaning of the dam on a regular basis is necessary during rainy season.

The Mahakali River takes the course from Baitadi towards India via Dadeldhura and Kanchanpur districts and people residing near the riverbanks have been requested by local administrations of both countries to be alert during this period.

The 280-megwatt Dhauliganga Project Dam caused a significant loss in the Darchula district headquarters in 2070 BS. (RSS)

India has dismissed media reports that the release of excess water from the Dhauliganga dam in Uttarakhand was responsible for the heavy floods in the Darchula region of western Nepal. Utpal Parashar reports.

Reports in a section of Nepali media have blamed the release of water from reservoir of the 280 MW hydro-electric project for floods that resulted in the loss of lives and caused damage in Nepal this week.

“The question of India releasing the dam water simply does not arise,” stated a statement by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Friday.

It mentioned that the large inflow of water to the dam’s reservoir due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area on June 16 passed through the spillway as in the case with all such projects.