COVID-19 Cases Reaches 26.9 Million, 17.9 Million Recover Globally

There are over 26.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 880,000 fatalities and more than 17.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation continues to peak in India as the highest single-day spike of 90,632 new cases, and 1,065 deaths, were registered from across the country, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Sunday.

The country's COVID-91 tally rose to 4,113,811, as the total deaths surged to 70,626.

Still there are 862,320 active cases in the country, while 3,180,865 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

The U.S. has registered more than 6.2 million infections and more than 188,000 deaths so far – both the highest in the world. And a key model projected the nation's COVID-19 deaths to double to 410,000 by January.

The U.S. has reported nearly 44,500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as Americans celebrated the Labor Day weekend.

"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said to CNN. "We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall", he added.

On Sunday, in San Francisco, California, city officials announced on social media that parking lots at Ocean Beach would be closed after over 1,000 people flocked to an event at the beach on Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the large gathering "reckless and selfish."

Septemberfest, a Labor Day weekend celebration in Omaha, Nebraska, that normally attracts 35,000 people was canceled for the first time in its 43-year history, said event founder and chairman Terry Moore.

The Kentucky Derby, a significant annual horse racing event was held on Saturday without fans in the stands.

In Pennsylvania, the amusement park, Kennywood expects this weekend will be a busy one for them before the summer ends. The park requires all visitors to wear masks.

The UK has had its highest number of new cases since the end of May with 2,988 in the past 24 hours. It is up from 1,813 on Saturday and the highest level since 23 May. Fatalities remain low with two reported deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test in the previous 24 hours.

France had 8,550 confirmed cases on Saturday down just over 400 from the new record high of daily additional infections reported on Friday.

The French government says pre-school teachers, as well as those with deaf students, will be given transparent masks to wear in class.

Russia has reported a further 5,195 cases in the past 24 hours taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world. There were 61 more deaths.