Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Death Reach 300 With 979 New Cases And Total 47236 Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 300 death in Nepal with 11 death from COVID-19 on Monday.

He said that Nepal recorded 979 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total reaches 47236.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that in 9218 PCR Test Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 979 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

This is the third consecutive day the numbers of PCR Test has dropped in the country. It was a 10345 test on Sunday followed by over 12000 on Saturday and 13,000 on Friday.

He also said that 1736 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 65 percent.

Currently, there are 16259 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9069 are in institutional isolation and 7190 are in home isolation. Some 4739 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 47236 including 30677 cases of recovery and 300 death cases.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 171 are admitted to the ICU and 20 are receiving treatment with a ventilator facility.