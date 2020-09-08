Aging Nepal Received UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2020

Aging Nepal Received UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2020

Sept. 8, 2020, 1:06 p.m.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is set to present this year's UNESCO International Literacy Award 2020 to Aging Nepal, an organization working in the field of senior citizens.

According to Dr. Baburam Adhikari, Assistant Secretary-General of the Nepal National Commission for UNESCO Nepal, the decision was taken by the UNESCO Headquarters on the basis of recommendations made by the organization on the issue of senior citizens and literacy. The amount of this world-famous prize given every year to two of the competitors from all over the world is 20 thousand USD.

Dr. Adhikari informed the awards will be distributed on September 8 this year at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France on the occasion of every International Literacy Day. He said that it was a matter of pride for the Government of Nepal, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Secretariat of the UNESCO Commission, and Nepalis to receive such an international award.

The prize carries a purse of USD 20,000.

“We were awarded the prize for our work on Education for senior citizens as their rights. We have been running Basic Literacy Class for senior citizens since 2016,” said Krishna Murari Gautam ‘Chatyang Master’, Forunder chairman of Ageing Nepal.

Established in 1989 with the support of the Government of the Republic of Korea, the prize is presented to two organizations annually.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB Will Hold Second Stage Of Its 53rd Annual Board Meeting On 17-18 September
Sep 08, 2020
Government Is Serious To Control Air Pollution: Secretary Dr. Oli
Sep 08, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandki And 5
Sep 08, 2020
Nepal’s Five Districts Are Free Of COVID-19 Cases
Sep 07, 2020
Tika Dhakal Appointed Expert Advisor To President Bhandari
Sep 07, 2020

More on News

ADB Will Hold Second Stage Of Its 53rd Annual Board Meeting On 17-18 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 40 minutes ago
Tika Dhakal Appointed Expert Advisor To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 8 minutes ago
Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
UNICEF To Lead Procurement And Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
TU And PU Start Virtual Examination By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
FAO Regional Conference Calls For Greater Action To Tackle COVID-19’s Impacts Across Asia And The Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Government Is Serious To Control Air Pollution: Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
Addressing Water Security In The South Asian Region Through Nexus Governance By Pratik Poudel Sep 08, 2020
China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly By REUTERS Sep 08, 2020
India's 'Severe Military Provocation' Stirs Up Tensions In Region: Chinese Military By Agencies Sep 08, 2020
Messi Back In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave By Agencies Sep 08, 2020
Italy Defeats The Netherlands By 1-0 In Nations League By Agencies Sep 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75