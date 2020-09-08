China Handed Over Reconstructed Durbar School Building School Management

A building of Durbar High School reconstructed with support from Government of China has been handed over to the school management today reports RSS; Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover the building was delayed due to outbreak of coronavirus infection.

Min, the Project Manager on the behalf of China, handed over a bunch of keys of the school building to Chairpersons of School Management Committee, Gopal Maharjan and Prabha Bajracharya.

According to national news agency the school building is spread at nine and half ropani of land near Ranipokhari in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-27. The school building was reconstructed with the full financial support from Chinese government.

The four-storied building was reconstructed at the cost of Rs 850 million. The building has 40 rooms.

There are 350 students in the school.

The Gorkha earthquake had completely damaged the school building. The school was established during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Janga Bahadur Rana in 1910 BS to provide education to the children of Rana families.

The school was opened in 1964 BS to teach Sanskrit for children of general public and the school started to teach other subjects in 2048 BS.