India's 'Severe Military Provocation' Stirs Up Tensions In Region: Chinese Military

Sept. 8, 2020, 8:08 a.m.

Chinese military spokesperson has urged the Indian side to desist from dangerous actions after Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western border region report CGTN.

Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday after the Indian army again illegally crossed the LAC in Shenpao Mountain area near the southern bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday.

According to Chinese media, the Indian action, which Zhang called "severe military provocation," seriously violated violated the consensus reached in previous engagements by China and India, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, said Zhang in the statement.

Zhang also urged India to stop all provocative actions, "retreat all the troops that trespassed the LAC immediately," "regulate the front-line forces," and "investigate into the personnel who fired arms to provoke the tension [along the border]."

"Western Theater Command will resolutely follow the order and duty, and protect the sovereignty and dignity of China," Zhang added.

