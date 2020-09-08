Melamchi To Start Water Supply In November

Melamchi To Start Water Supply In November

Sept. 8, 2020, 7:04 p.m.

The much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project is likely to take three more months for its completion. The project is given the deadline of November to complete the remaining tasks reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

The Ministry of Water Supply had targeted to complete the project last year but it could not be materialized due to many reasons including change in the construction framework which led to delay in canal preparation due to technical problems.

The Ministry officials shared that they were planning to bring water in Kathmandu valley from the project at any cost but the audit tunnel at Aambathan was damaged, causing human casualties in July in the project site.

Now, the authority is working out to mend the past mistakes to develop a new gateway by adopting new technology which is taking more days to complete.

According to Spokesperson at the Ministry Ritesh Kumar Shakya, about a month will take to join the frame in the site.

He added that the test for the water supply could start only in November after the course correction of all technical errors.

Agencies

