DAOs Order To Ease Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley

The District Administration Offices of the three districts in Kathmandu valley have decided to loosen up the ongoing prohibitory order that had been issued on August 19.

The district administration offices issued prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley three weeks ago to curb spread of COVID-19. According the DAOs, it has been eased effective from tomorrow.

As per the new eased form of the order, odd and even number rule as per the date will be applied for both the private and public vehicles (more than 16 seaters) while fancy stores will be allowed to remain opened on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and groceries as well as utensils shops will be open on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday, according to Janak Raj Dahal, chief district officer (CDO) of Kathmandu.

Street vendors/footpaths shops are to be opened from till 11 in the morning and from 4 to 7 in the evening.

Similarly, furniture and automobile related shops will be allowed to open on Mondays and Wednesdays.