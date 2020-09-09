Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Places Of Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5

Sept. 9, 2020, 6:43 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Monsoonal rains continue across parts of Nepal this week as the monsoonal moisture is yet to retreat. Two different monsoon lows will be responsible for producing multiple areas of heavy rainfall throughout the week.

