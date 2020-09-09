Lockdown In Kathmandu Valley Likely To Be Area-Specific

Three Chief District Officers (CDOs) of the Kathmandu Valley said there will no more blanket lockdown in Kathmandu saying that there will be conditional relaxations to some businesses and offices.

The three CDOs of the valley separately said there is no likelihood of calling off the lockdown completely reports The Rising Nepal.

The Administrations (DAOs), after holding further consultations with officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, may take a concrete decision to open some businesses and allow people to work in several private firms and companies by applying conditions," Hum Kala Pandey, Chief District Officer of Bhaktapur, said.

She said that the CDOS of the Valley were taking up the views, suggestions expressed from different quarters, including the businessmen and the public, through different media and social media, and this will help us to take one specific decision by Wednesday evening.

Suggestions and the views given only by the private sector and individuals would not be sufficient and practical as we must listen and do the needful as per the suggestions given by the health experts of the Ministry of Health and Population and look at everyday records of the infection of the virus in the Capital, reported the Rising Nepal quoting CDO Pandey.

Similarly, CDO of Kathmandu, Janak Raj Dahal, said that the decision as to whether to partially or fully lift the lockdown will come only on Wednesday evening.

“As of Tuesday, we are in consultation to prepare a modality of the next round of lockdown,” he said.

The term of the restrictions extended in the Valley for the second time is going to expire from Wednesday midnight. DAOs of the Valley had first enforced the restriction from August 19 to 26.