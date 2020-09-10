Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, has secured the prestigious ISO9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS) on Aug 13, 2020.

The certification confirms Himalaya Airlines’ competency in providing Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering services in line with the Airline’s vision of offering highest possible standards in every area of its operation. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) which ensures that the products and services meet the needs of customers, through an effective quality management system.

Himalaya Airlines’ commitment to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditations demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, team Himalaya went through an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, Himalaya Airlines remarked, “ It is indeed a well-deserved achievement for team Himalaya which proves company’s commitment to provide best possible quality services to our clients. ISO 9001:2015 is built on various quality management principles including a strong focus on customers, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of the process. Using ISO 9001:2015 will help to ensure that our customers get consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn will bring many business benefits for H9.”

Following the certification, the Airlines has recently signed an MoU with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MH) last month. MH is well recognized for its capacity and existing resources for Technical and Spare Support Services for Line & Base Maintenance, Workshop and Spare Support Services for Airframe and Engines. With this collaboration, Himalaya is now well equipped to set up Line Stations and with enhanced workshop capabilities and thereby can explore the potential scope of Engineering Business for revenue generation from other airlines.