Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015

Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015

Sept. 10, 2020, 6:36 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, has secured the prestigious ISO9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS) on Aug 13, 2020.

The certification confirms Himalaya Airlines’ competency in providing Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering services in line with the Airline’s vision of offering highest possible standards in every area of its operation. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) which ensures that the products and services meet the needs of customers, through an effective quality management system.

Himalaya Airlines’ commitment to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditations demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, team Himalaya went through an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.

Himalaya Airlines ISo Certificate.jpg

Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, Himalaya Airlines remarked, “ It is indeed a well-deserved achievement for team Himalaya which proves company’s commitment to provide best possible quality services to our clients. ISO 9001:2015 is built on various quality management principles including a strong focus on customers, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of the process. Using ISO 9001:2015 will help to ensure that our customers get consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn will bring many business benefits for H9.”

Following the certification, the Airlines has recently signed an MoU with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MH) last month. MH is well recognized for its capacity and existing resources for Technical and Spare Support Services for Line & Base Maintenance, Workshop and Spare Support Services for Airframe and Engines. With this collaboration, Himalaya is now well equipped to set up Line Stations and with enhanced workshop capabilities and thereby can explore the potential scope of Engineering Business for revenue generation from other airlines.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four million Jobs Added To Nepal’s Economy In The Past Decade: The World Bank Report
Sep 10, 2020
ADB Releases Latest Statistical Report For Asia And Pacific, Updates Database
Sep 10, 2020
UNICEF Calls Government Civil Society And Development Partners To Work To Prevent Suicide Among Children And Young People In Nepal
Sep 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday
Sep 10, 2020
Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases
Sep 10, 2020

More on Economy

Four million Jobs Added To Nepal’s Economy In The Past Decade: The World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
ADB Releases Latest Statistical Report For Asia And Pacific, Updates Database By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Industrialist Chaudhary Recovered From COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Countries Pledged Bold And Innovative Action For Food Security And livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Convene Virtual UN FAO Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
India-Nepal Economic Ties Are Strong And Faring Well, Says Policy-makers In PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Webinar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

UNICEF Calls Government Civil Society And Development Partners To Work To Prevent Suicide Among Children And Young People In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS Sep 10, 2020
Nepal Decides To Permit More Regular International Flights By Agencies Sep 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Why We Need Smarter, Targeted Subsidies To Promote Solar Irrigation? By Labisha Uprety and Dr. Vishnu Prasad Pandey Sep 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75