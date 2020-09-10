India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases

India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases

Sept. 10, 2020, 6:05 p.m.

BENGALURU- India reported record jumps in new coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, taking its tally of cases past 4.4 million, health ministry figures showed.

In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures in more than a month, to push the toll beyond 75,000.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

REUTERS

WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study
Sep 09, 2020
AstraZeneca Puts Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold Over Safety Concern
Sep 09, 2020
'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm
Sep 08, 2020
India Records Highest Coronavirus Deaths
Sep 08, 2020
China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly
Sep 08, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
Brazil Trials Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Show Promising Results – Governor By Agencies 14 hours, 58 minutes ago
WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study By REUTERS 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 464 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Confirmed 1,081 New COVID-19Cases, Total Tally At 49,219 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Four million Jobs Added To Nepal’s Economy In The Past Decade: The World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
ADB Releases Latest Statistical Report For Asia And Pacific, Updates Database By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
UNICEF Calls Government Civil Society And Development Partners To Work To Prevent Suicide Among Children And Young People In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Nepal Decides To Permit More Regular International Flights By Agencies Sep 10, 2020
Why We Need Smarter, Targeted Subsidies To Promote Solar Irrigation? By Labisha Uprety and Dr. Vishnu Prasad Pandey Sep 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75