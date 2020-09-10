Nepal Decides To Permit More Regular International Flights

Nepal Decides To Permit More Regular International Flights

Sept. 10, 2020, 6 p.m.

The government is to give permission for conducting additional flights from countries where regular international flights have been started reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the government has removed the quota for bringing only 800 passengers daily that was determined before this. Now, the government will give permission for additional flights from countries with regular flights if the airlines companies sought the same with the condition that they will bring only passengers with PCR negative report.

The understanding related to additional international flights was made through a high-level consultation between the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister following discussions among the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Minister for Labour and Social Security.

According to Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, passengers could be brought on the need basis from countries where regular flights have been started.

In case any company wanted to send any worker to Nepal with it bearing the cost, flight permission would be given with priority to this. For those who need to be rescued bearing the cost from the Labour Welfare Fund, arrangements for flights would be made with the Ministry of Labour coordinating with the mission of the country concerned.

Minister Bhattarai shared that for countries where regular flights have not been started, the number of flights could be added on the basis of demand for flight for bringing the PCR-negative passengers.

Stating that the government was sensitive regarding Nepalis who are in difficult situation in foreign land, he said the government would intensify its efforts for their return home reports RSS.

Agencies

