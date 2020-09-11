AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Pause A 'Wake-up Call': WHO

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Pause A 'Wake-up Call': WHO

Sept. 11, 2020, 8:37 a.m.

ZURICH (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a “wake-up call” but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared,” Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva.

“We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen.”

Governments are desperate for a vaccine to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 900,000 deaths and global economic turmoil, and the WHO had flagged AstraZeneca’s, being developed with Oxford University, as the most promising.

However, the drugmaker suspended late-stage trials this week after a participant in Britain suffered from neurological symptoms.

“It’s a race against this virus, and it’s a race to save lives. It’s not a race between companies, and it’s not a race between countries,” added WHO’s head of emergencies Mike Ryan.

More than 27.95 million people have been reported infected globally, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said a combination of factors is helping reduce death rates in Europe, including finding cases earlier and better clinical care.

“We are in a better position to prevent the virus from infecting vulnerable populations,” she said, cautioning, however, that the disease’s long-term effects were still not known.

WHO General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who on Thursday upped his fundraising plea to $38 billion for the agency’s ACT Accelerator programme to fight COVID-19, declined to comment directly on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had downplayed the virus’s dangers while criticizing the WHO’s response.

“What worries me the most is what I have been saying all along: a lack of solidarity,” Tedros said. “When we are divided, it is a good opportunity for the virus.”

REUTERS

India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases
Sep 10, 2020
WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study
Sep 09, 2020
AstraZeneca Puts Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold Over Safety Concern
Sep 09, 2020
'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm
Sep 08, 2020
India Records Highest Coronavirus Deaths
Sep 08, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 696 Cases of COVID-19, Highest In A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 minutes ago
Nepal Records Highest 1,454 New Cases Of COVID-19, Tally Hits 51,919 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 minutes ago
India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Brazil Trials Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Show Promising Results – Governor By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Could Reverse Decades Of Progress Toward Eliminating Preventable Child Deaths, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2020
Gautam Buddha International Airport’s 92 Percent Construction Work Completed By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
Machhenarayan Fair Cancelled Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady To Reach Final In US Open 2020 By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
FIFA 21 Ratings: Messi Remains Atop The Ranking Ahead Of Portugal Superstar Ronaldo By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
China, India Agree To Disengage Troops On Contested Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75