Millions Of COVID-19 Cases Went Undetected In India

Millions Of COVID-19 Cases Went Undetected In India

Sept. 11, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Millions of coronavirus cases may have gone undetected in India earlier this year, a research paper estimates, saying that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded.

The paper, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, estimated that the country had nearly 6.5 million cases as early as May. Total cases stood at more than 180,000 in late May, according to the health ministry.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world, and the health ministry reported another record daily jump of 96,551 new cases on Friday, taking the official total case load to 4.5 million.

The research paper, written by government scientists and other experts and published late on Thursday, said large numbers of cases could have gone under the radar earlier this year because testing was limited to symptomatic patients or states had varying testing rates.

During the period they surveyed, India was conducting around 100,000 tests per day. It has ramped that up to a current more than 1.1 million tests a day.

To determine the range of infections, the researchers looked at the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on May 3 and May 11, and compared it with the number of individuals who displayed coronavirus antibodies during a nationwide survey conducted in May and early June.

The two dates were chosen so that infected individuals would likely display coronavirus antibodies, which start appearing by the end of the first week after the onset of symptoms, the paper said. The overall ratio of people who had been infected with the virus against the number of confirmed cases was then extrapolated to between 82 and 130.

India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has so far remained relatively low. The health ministry reported 1,209 new deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 76,271.

The research paper’s findings were in line with similar surveys conducted by large cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, which found that a much higher percentage of people were likely infected, compared to the number of confirmed cases.

“India is currently testing 38,285 per million population. Brazil is testing at about double this rate and the U.S., nearly 8.5 times,” Dr Rajib Dasgupta, a professor of community medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Reuters.

REUTERS

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Pause A 'Wake-up Call': WHO
Sep 11, 2020
India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases
Sep 10, 2020
WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study
Sep 09, 2020
AstraZeneca Puts Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold Over Safety Concern
Sep 09, 2020
'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm
Sep 08, 2020

More on Health

Rupandehi Reported 102 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 696 Cases of COVID-19, Highest In A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal Records Highest 1,454 New Cases Of COVID-19, Tally Hits 51,919 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Pause A 'Wake-up Call': WHO By REUTERS 17 hours, 46 minutes ago
India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Three Dead Bodies Of A Family Recovered In Their House In Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2020
COVID-19 Could Reverse Decades Of Progress Toward Eliminating Preventable Child Deaths, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2020
Gautam Buddha International Airport’s 92 Percent Construction Work Completed By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
Machhenarayan Fair Cancelled Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady To Reach Final In US Open 2020 By Agencies Sep 11, 2020
FIFA 21 Ratings: Messi Remains Atop The Ranking Ahead Of Portugal Superstar Ronaldo By Agencies Sep 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75