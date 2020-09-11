Rupandehi Reported 102 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 11, 2020, 5:40 p.m.

With 620 COVID-19 cases, Kathmandu district recorded highest number of case. Of the new cases, 620 cases, 194 females and 426 males were detected in Kathmandu.

Similarly, 38 cases, 17 females and 21 males were detected in Bhaktapur and 38 cases, 17 females and 21 males, were detected in Lalitpur. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) warned the possibility of major spike of COVID-19.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 14, Morang 47, Sankhuwasabha 12, Sunsarki 44, Dhanusha 2, Parsa 3, Bara 2, Rautahat 2, Mahottari 2, Rautahat 6, Sapitari 4, Sarlahi 7, Siraha 42, Kathmandu 620, Kavre 11, Chitwan 74, Dhading 1, Nuwakot 3, Bhaktapur 38, Makwanpur 54, Ramechhap 1, Lalitpur 38, Sindualchowk 2, Kaski11, Gorkha 6, Tanahu 8, Nawalparasi East 38, Parbat 2, Lamjung 6, Syangja 4, Kapivastu 28, Gulmi 20, Dang 5, Nawalparasi 35, Palpa 12,Bardia 1, Banke 18,Rupandehi 102, Rolpa 3, Rukum 11, Rolpa 3, Jumla 1, Surkhet 26, Kanchanpur 2, Kailali 67 and Doti 6

Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Friday confirmed 1,454 new cases of COVID-19. With this the total cases reaches to 51,919. This is the single highest spike in the country.

He said that in 10,701 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,454 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection. Professor Dr. Gautam said that there was five deaths in the last 24 hours.

He said that 972 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71 per cent.

Currently, there are 14,925 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,291 patients are in institutional isolation and 6,634 are in home isolation. Some 6,078 people are placed in quarantine across the nation.

Of the active patients, 170 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 51,919 including 36,672 cases of recovery and 322 deaths.

