Kathmandu District Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday confirmed 431 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

He said that tn 10,176 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 431 persons, 171 females and 260 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself.

Of the 431 new cases, 377 cases including 150 females and 227 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 17 cases including five females and 12 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 37 cases, including 16 females and 21 males were detected in Lalitpur.

Moreover, some 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Saturday, taking the national tally to 53,120 including 37,524 cases of recovery and 336 death cases.