NCP Decides To Hold General Convention In April 7-12, 2021

The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party has endeannouncing the proposal to hold NCP General Convention in Kathmandu from April 7 to 12, 2021 and its Central Committee meeting from October 31 to November 2.

The Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today passed the agenda prepared jointly by the two co-chairpersons of the party — KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — and decided to give Dahal executive powers to run the party.

A meeting of the Standing Committee held here today decided that the party would not interfere in Oli’s day to day work as PM, but on key governance policies and issues of national importance, Oli would have to follow the party’s guidelines, according to party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

The Chairmen had prepared the proposal basing it on the report submitted to them by a party task force which was formed to sort out ways to settle intra-party feud