Nepal Records 1,202 COVID-19 New Cases And Total Tally Hits 53,120

Nepal Records 1,202 COVID-19 New Cases And Total Tally Hits 53,120

Sept. 12, 2020, 5:14 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday confirmed 1,202 new cases of COVID-19. With this the total reaches 53120.

In 10,176 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,202 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 852 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 15,260 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,107 patients are in institutional isolation and 6,153 are in home isolation. 6,354 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in isolation.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, 160 are admitted to the ICU and 24 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the COVID-19 tally has reached 53,120 including 37,524 cases of recovery and 336 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 336 With 14 Fatalities On Saturday
Sep 12, 2020
Kathmandu District Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 12, 2020
NCP Decides To Hold General Convention In April 7-12, 2021
Sep 12, 2020
Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights
Sep 12, 2020
Heavy Rain At One Or Two Place Of Province 1 And 2
Sep 12, 2020

More on Health

Oxygen Grows Scarce In Some Parts Of India As Coronavirus Cases Rise By REUTERS 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Astrazeneca Says Trials Of COVID Vaccine Resuming By REUTERS 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 336 With 14 Fatalities On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Millions Of COVID-19 Cases Went Undetected In India By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
Rupandehi Reported 102 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Bridges To Nowhere By Hemang Dixit Sep 12, 2020
NCP Decides To Hold General Convention In April 7-12, 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2020
Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2020
US Marks 9/11 Anniversary At Tributes Shadowed By Virus By Agencies Sep 12, 2020
Bahrain Agrees To Normalize Relations With Israel By REUTERS Sep 12, 2020
Victoria Azarenka & Naomi Osaka Set For Women's Singles Final US Open 2020 By Agencies Sep 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75