Nepal Records 1,202 COVID-19 New Cases And Total Tally Hits 53,120

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday confirmed 1,202 new cases of COVID-19. With this the total reaches 53120.

In 10,176 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,202 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 852 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 15,260 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,107 patients are in institutional isolation and 6,153 are in home isolation. 6,354 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in isolation.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, 160 are admitted to the ICU and 24 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the COVID-19 tally has reached 53,120 including 37,524 cases of recovery and 336 death cases.