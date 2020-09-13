Historic Peace Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Begins

Historic Peace Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Begins

Sept. 13, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

Representatives from several countries participated in the opening ceremony of historic talks that began in Doha.

Historic peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have opened in Qatar, with the warring parties meeting face-to-face for the first time to end nearly two decades of conflict.

At the opening ceremony of the talks in Doha on Saturday, top diplomats from several other countries, including the United States, and representatives from global bodies such as the United Nations, made their opening remarks, many of them virtually because of the coronavirus restrictions.

In the negotiations that begin on Monday, the Afghan sides are expected to tackle issues including terms of a permanent ceasefire, the rights of women and minorities, and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords, some of them aligned with the government.

They are also expected to discuss constitutional changes and power-sharing during the talks in Doha, where the Taliban maintains a political office.

What’s at stake in the intra-Afghan talks?

The peace talks began a day after the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the US, which triggered its military involvement in Afghanistan in 2001.

Negotiations to broker a comprehensive peace deal were envisaged in a troop withdrawal pact signed between the US and the Taliban in February.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the foreign minister of host Qatar, asked the Afghan parties to keep an open mind during the talks.

He said the long-warring parties "must make the decisive decision in line with the current challenges and rise above all forms of divisions and honour the ambitions and aspirations of their people … by reaching an agreement on the basis of no victor and no vanquished".

"I hope you agree with me that today we must overcome the past and its pains ... and focus on the future and the hope it brings us while surely drawing lessons from the past," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the talks are expected to be contentious, adding that the outcome is entirely up to the Afghans, and not the US.

"Each of you carry a great responsibility," he told the participants. "You have an opportunity to overcome your divisions.

"We will undoubtedly counter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months. Remember you are acting not only for this generation of Afghans but for future generations as well, your children and your grandchildren," he said.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan's foreign minister warned the Afghans against foreign meddling in their negotiations.

"Forthcoming negotiations are for the Afghans to decide about their future. Afghans alone must be the masters of their destiny without outside influence or interference. Constant vigilance will be required to guard against their machinations," Shah Mahmood Qureshi said via video conference.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has long maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Political solution is the only way forward," he said, adding that he is "gratified that our perspective is now widely shared across the international community".

Turkey's foreign minister hailed the peace talks, describing them as a real chance for peace in Afghanistan, and calling for a fair and lasting deal at the end of the process.

"After decades-long conflict, there is a now a real chance for peace. We hope that this historic chance will not be missed and negotiation process lead to a lasting peace agreement," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Welcoming the talks, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the "peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled".

The Doha talks should "respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable, effectively address violence across the country," Jaishankar later tweeted.

Source: Aljazeera

Agencies

Naomi Osaka Beats Victoria Azarenka To Win US Open 2020
Sep 13, 2020
US Marks 9/11 Anniversary At Tributes Shadowed By Virus
Sep 12, 2020
Victoria Azarenka & Naomi Osaka Set For Women's Singles Final US Open 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Gautam Buddha International Airport’s 92 Percent Construction Work Completed
Sep 11, 2020
Machhenarayan Fair Cancelled Due To COVID-19
Sep 11, 2020

More on South Asia

Bhutan Reports Now New Cases In The Last Three Days, Total COVID-19 Cases Reach 228 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
With 27 More Test Covid-19 Positive, The Total Surge To 224 In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Bangladesh Reports 42 Death, 1,897 COVID-19 Infection And 3,044 Recover By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925 By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Bhutan Contained COVID-19 In Phuentsholing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Provides 5,000 Vials Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Meena Shrestha Becomes The First Woman To Lead DOWSM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Naomi Osaka Beats Victoria Azarenka To Win US Open 2020 By Agencies Sep 13, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpashchim Province, Monsoon Wind Will Active By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Oxygen Grows Scarce In Some Parts Of India As Coronavirus Cases Rise By REUTERS Sep 12, 2020
Astrazeneca Says Trials Of COVID Vaccine Resuming By REUTERS Sep 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75