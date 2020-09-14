Generally Cloudy With Possibility Of Rain At Some Place Of Nepal

Sept. 14, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

A low pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal. There is also a cyclonic circulation near it. This system can be more effective in the next 24 hours.

The axis of monsoon trough has reached further south from Nepal and low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal. Monsoon will remain weak in the rest of the country due to which there is little chance of rain.

