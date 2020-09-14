Nepal Records 1,170 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Stands At 55,329

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday, confirmed 1,170 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total reaches 55329.

He said that In 10,878 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,170 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection. He also informed that there are 15 deaths.

Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 879 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.5 percent.Link

Currently, there are 15,393 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,118 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,275 are in home isolation. Some 6,892 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine across the national.

Of the active patients, 179 are admitted to the ICU and 29 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 55,329 including 39,576 cases of recovery and 360 death cases.