Suga Envisions Reform-oriented Government In Japan

Sept. 14, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

The new leader of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party says he will choose reform-minded people for party executives and cabinet ministers.

Suga Yoshihide spoke to reporters on Monday after being elected as the president of the Liberal Democratic Party. He is expected to be chosen as prime minister in Diet elections on Wednesday.

Suga said he wants to move Japan forward by fully reviewing what is wrong, adding that he will form a Cabinet that works for the people.

Stressing his wish to "carry out full deregulation," Suga said he will focus on picking people who have a zeal for reforms or who understand reforms.

Suga said he will create an agency to handle Japan's digitalization as a symbol of reforming government ministries and agencies. He added he will soon start preparing a legal revision for that purpose.

Suga was asked about a possible dissolution of the Lower House for a general election. He said it will be very hard to dissolve the Lower House unless experts judge that the coronavirus pandemic has come to an end. He also said the people want to see an end to the pandemic and a revival of the economy.

Suga expressed his desire to revise the Constitution along the lines of proposals made by the LDP.

Asked about peace treaty talks with Russia, Suga said he will use all resources to proceed with the talks. He cited channels between Russian President Vladimir Putin and both Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and former Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro.

