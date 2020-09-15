India Gifted 2000 Vials Of Anti-Covid Medicine Remdesivir To Nepal

Sept. 15, 2020, 3:18 p.m.

Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on behalf of the Government of India.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, the medicines are part of the Government of India’s ongoing assistance to Nepal in meeting the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows on earlier support extended to Nepal in the form of ICU ventilators on 9 August, COVID-19 Test Kits (RT-PCR) on 17 May and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine on 22 April. As a close friend and neighbor, India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal in their fight to prevail over the pandemic.

The Remdesivir medicine is regarded as a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication for treating moderate to severely ill patients on oxygen therapy. According to medical research, the drug is proven to significantly reduce the duration of hospital stay and also diminish the recovery time of patients.

