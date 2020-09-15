Kathmandu District Records 555 New Cases Of COVID-19 Out Of 676 Of The Valley

Kathmandu District Records 555 New Cases Of COVID-19 Out Of 676 Of The Valley

Sept. 15, 2020, 5:06 p.m.

With the easing of lockdown and prohibitory order, Kathmandu district has turned into a major hotspot reporting 555 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest number of cases recorded so far

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kathmandu Valley. Of the 676 new cases, 555 cases, 169 females and 386 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 86 cases, 37 females and 49 males, were detected Bhaktapur and 35 cases, 16 females and 19 males, were detected in Lalitpur.

In 10,375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 676 persons, 222 females and 454 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Moreover, some 1,459 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation, taking the national tally to 56,788 including 40,638 cases of recovery and 371 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal's Economy To Grow 1.5 Percent In FY2021: ADB
Sep 15, 2020
Nepal Records 1,459 New Cases Tally Stands At 56,788
Sep 15, 2020
India Gifted 2000 Vials Of Anti-Covid Medicine Remdesivir To Nepal
Sep 15, 2020
Domestic Flight And Long Route Bus Will Be Resumed From September 21
Sep 15, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Will Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Sep 15, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Records 1,459 New Cases Tally Stands At 56,788 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Messi Edges Out Ronaldo As World's Highest-paid Footballer By Agencies 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Records 440 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Records 1,170 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Stands At 55,329 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
WHO Reports Record One-day Increase In Global Coronavirus Cases, Up Over 307,000 By REUTERS 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 597 New Cases Over, 50 Fifty Percent Of COVID-19 Cases In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

KULMAN GHISING No Light To Light By A Correspondent Sep 15, 2020
Nepal's Economy To Grow 1.5 Percent In FY2021: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2020
India Gifted 2000 Vials Of Anti-Covid Medicine Remdesivir To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2020
102 Journalists Infected With COVID-19 Across Nepal By Agencies Sep 15, 2020
Domestic Flight And Long Route Bus Will Be Resumed From September 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Will Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75