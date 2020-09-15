Kathmandu District Records 555 New Cases Of COVID-19 Out Of 676 Of The Valley

With the easing of lockdown and prohibitory order, Kathmandu district has turned into a major hotspot reporting 555 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest number of cases recorded so far

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kathmandu Valley. Of the 676 new cases, 555 cases, 169 females and 386 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 86 cases, 37 females and 49 males, were detected Bhaktapur and 35 cases, 16 females and 19 males, were detected in Lalitpur.

In 10,375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 676 persons, 222 females and 454 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Moreover, some 1,459 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation, taking the national tally to 56,788 including 40,638 cases of recovery and 371 death cases.