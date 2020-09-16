Baharin’s Prince Nasser Arrived To Scale Mountains In Nepal

Bahrain's Prince Nasser In Nepal, To Visit Tourist Spots, Scale Mountains

Sept. 16, 2020, 4:27 p.m.

Prince of Baharain Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has arrived Kathmnadu to scale mountain. The team of the prince includes other royal family members as well.

His team will be visiting different tourist places in Nepal and they are also scheduled to scale a couple of snow-capped mountains.

According to Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain, Baharain's royal family was eager to visit Nepal following publicity of tourist places, arts and culture of the Himalayan country.

Nepal embassy made publicity in course of Visit Nepal 2020 which has now been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Padam Sundash, ambassador of Nepal to Bahrain, said that the embassy had organised programmes on the occasion of 43 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal-Bahrain coinciding with now deferred Visit Nepal 2020, which also helped to grow interest of both the royal family of Bahrain and the common people about Nepal's tourist places.

